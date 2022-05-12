Prosecutors: Driver in deadly Midway District crash sped up & down streets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Prosecutors say a 33-year-old unlicensed driver was speeding up and down streets in the Midway District, revving his engine, before crashing into a stopped minivan, killing an El Cajon grandmother and her grandson and seriously injuring two relatives.

Edgar Jesus Suarez pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and other counts. He had been drinking and using cocaine, said Deputy DA Cally Bright.

According to police, Suarez lost control of his Toyota Tacoma Saturday night while speeding in the 2900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. His pickup truck hit a raised median at Rosecrans Street and went airborne, colliding with a Toyota Sienna minivan that was stopped for a red light.

There were four relatives in the minivan. The two backseat passengers were killed.

Investigators identified the deceased as Ahmed Alrawi, 23, and Suad Alsamarai, 81, of El Cajon. There is a GoFundme raising money for the family.

Their relatives in the front seats, the 21-year-old driver and a 46-year-old passenger, were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that police described as serious. Bright said the two victims suffered spinal fractures.

Suarez also suffered a back injury in the crash. After receiving treatment, he was booked into jail.

During Wednesday’s court appearance DA Bright revealed that Suarez had been driving without a license, and had a prior conviction for driving without a license. He also had a past drug charge, and two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a court order.

Judge Laura W. Halgren ordered him held without bail, calling the alleged behavior “extremely reckless.”

Suarez will be back in court on May 20.