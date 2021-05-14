Proposed Navy plan could bring 10K homes, shopping space to San Diego's NAVWAR site

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Navy is seeking public input on a proposed project that could bring 10,000 condos, two hotels, and more than two million square feet of commercial space.

The NAVWAR project aims to revamp the 70.5 acres of property just north of the airport, which has been standing since World War II.

Friday, the Navy released five proposed plans and accompanying economic impact reports. There will be 60 days for the public to provide input on these plans, then the Navy hopes to decide which plan to choose by the end of 2021. The 60-day period ends July 13, 2021.

The project website can be found here.





Of the five proposed plans, there is one preferred plan. Kenneth Franklin, Naval Base Point Loma Commanding Officer, said the preferred plan features 10,000 residential units, 2,058,750 square feet of commercial space, two hotels, and 433,750 square feet of retail space in addition to a new NAVWAR facility.

There will be two virtual meetings to hear public comment on June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and June 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Comment forms are available and may be submitted online at www.NAVWAR-revitalization.com. Verbal comments can be made during the meetings. Comments may be mailed to:

Navy OTC Revitalization EIS Project Manager

Attention: Ron Bochenek,

750 Pacific Highway, Floor 12

San Diego, CA 92132-0058