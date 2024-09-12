Program offering free rides to seniors in San Diego county in need of volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local program that offers free rideshare services to seniors in San Diego County is in need of more volunteers.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego’s On the Go program currently helps more than 2,000 seniors in need with transportation. Volunteers assist local seniors by driving them in their own cars to the grocery store, the doctor’s office or other essential destinations.

“As we know, the population here in San Diego is definitely trending upwards with older adults in our community. So we see a great need for folks who want to stay living independently in their homes but maybe who can no longer drive,” said Sunni Robertson, Director of Volunteer Engagement, Jewish Family Service of San Diego.

As Robertson explains, the program not only provides a critical service, but also helps combat loneliness for many older San Diegans.

“This is a really wonderful, mutually beneficial volunteer opportunity for both our older adults and our volunteers," she said.

Robertson says volunteers are provided with mileage reimbursement. You can learn more about getting involved in the program online.

ABC 10News also spoke with Betty Carroll, a volunteer who has been driving with the program for seven years. For the last two years, she’s been helping Mark Passavanti, who is visually impaired.

“Helping Mark makes me feel good,” said Carroll. “It's about making a good friend more than anything else.”

Carroll takes Passavanti and his service dog Luca to the grocery store and appointments weekly.

“Betty is always there on time and comes and gets me and it's just a wonderful ride and a wonderful time,” said Passavanti. “It gives me freedom and makes me feel like a normal guy.”

