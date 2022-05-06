Prison inmate who walked away from Barrio Logan halfway house captured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A convicted armed robber who walked away from the Barrio Logan-area halfway house where he was completing his prison sentence was back in custody Friday, a week after going on the lam.

U.S. Marshals Service officers and agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation captured John Ledesma, 24, without incident shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in southeastern San Diego County, according to the state agency.

Ledesma, who had sneaked away from a CDCR Male Community Reentry Program center in the 2700 block of Boston Avenue last Friday evening, was booked into Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa pending filing of escape charges.

Ledesma was sentenced in San Diego County in 2015 to a 13-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm. He had been housed in the MCRP facility for about four months and had been scheduled for parole in July of next year, according to the corrections department.

The re-entry program allows eligible offenders with two years or less remaining in their prison terms to serve the end of their sentences in a community-based center that assists them in their efforts to successfully transition out of prison.

The voluntary program links participants to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that provide help with substance-abuse disorders, employment, education, housing, family reunification, social support, and medical and mental health care.