Predawn blaze erupts in Mission Beach sports bar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A predawn fire swept through a Mission Beach sports bar Tuesday, causing about $150,000 worth of property losses.

The non-injury blaze erupted shortly before 3 a.m. inside the multi- use structure that houses the Coaster Saloon in the 700 block of Ventura Place, just north of Belmont Park, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The three-story building -- which includes some vacant apartments atop the bar -- was unoccupied when the fire broke out, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews had the blaze fully under control within 90 minutes.

Investigators determined that a kitchen appliance sparked the fire, which caused an estimated $100,000 in structural damage and destroyed contents valued at $50,000, Munoz said.

