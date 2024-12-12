Power restored to customers affected by public safety power shutoff

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Gas and Electric announced Wednesday night that power has been restored to all customers affected by recent public safety power shutoffs.

“The last three days brought our region extreme wildfire conditions and the strongest Santa Ana wind event in years, bringing wind speeds that approached and, in some cases, exceeded hurricane-strength levels,” the company said in a news release.

The safety shutoffs came amid high winds that swept across the county and a red flag warning.

SDG&E said over 117,000 customers were notified of potential PSPS, and roughly 50,000 customers were de-energized on December 9-10.