Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Power restored to customers affected by public safety power shutoff

Power lines
KGTV
Power lines
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Gas and Electric announced Wednesday night that power has been restored to all customers affected by recent public safety power shutoffs.

“The last three days brought our region extreme wildfire conditions and the strongest Santa Ana wind event in years, bringing wind speeds that approached and, in some cases, exceeded hurricane-strength levels,” the company said in a news release.

The safety shutoffs came amid high winds that swept across the county and a red flag warning.

SDG&E said over 117,000 customers were notified of potential PSPS, and roughly 50,000 customers were de-energized on December 9-10.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!