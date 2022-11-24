Power outages reported in rural communities around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Residents in an estimated nine San Diego County communities were without power Thursday, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.

The outrage, which began at 12:05 p.m., affected between 422 and 485 customers in the communities of Julian, Santa Ysabel, and Morettis Junction in San Diego County.

According to the outage map on SDGE's website, power was expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

SDGE also reported an outage for 294 customers in the communities of Boulevard, Jacumba, and Live Oak Springs, and 98 customers in the communities of Campo, Dulzura, and Potrero, with the cause also undetermined.

The outage in Boulevard Jacumba and Live Oak Springs started at 8:44 a.m., with an expected restoration at 3:30 p.m., according to the utility.

The power went out just after 6:30 a.m. in Campo, Dulzura, and Potrero, and could be restored by 3 p.m., according to SDG&E. Spokesman Alex Welling said while crews were sent out to determine what caused the outages, Thursday's high winds could be a factor.

He added crews were on standby during the busy Thanksgiving holiday, and "we want to make sure that people have power."