Power outages reported in numerous communities in San Diego County

Jonathan Horn
Electric poles in University Heights
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Power outages were reported today in San Diego County communities near the coast and inland, including La Mesa and Oceanside.

Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, an outage was reported in Oceanside, along with the Ocean Hills and San Luis Rey communities, affecting 375 customers, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.

While the cause was undetermined, SDG&E estimated that electricity would be restored by 8:30 p.m. SDG&E reported an outage at 12:23 p.m. in the city of La Mesa, affecting 50 customers, due to damaged equipment and sent a crew to make repairs.

An estimated restoration time was 5 p.m., according to the company.

Damaged equipment led to the power being out for 33 customers in

Carlsbad and La Costa, with power set to be restored at 6 p.m. Power was out for 21 customers in northern Vista starting at 2:22 p.m., according to SDG&E.

While the cause was under investigation, an estimated restoration time was 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the company.

In related events, firefighters on Saturday knocked down a palm tree fire in the Logan Heights neighborhood that caused power lines to explode and prompted an outage for a total of 50 customers.

The fire at South 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard was reported at 9 a.m.

"A tree has come into contact with our electric system and our crews are currently on scene making repairs," SDG&E stated.

Along with Logan Heights, the outage affected the Lincoln Park and Mountain View neighborhoods. Power was estimated to be restored by 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the website.

