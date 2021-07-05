Post Fourth of July cleanup underway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Just as the sun came up, city crews were spread out all over Mission Beach, clearing out trash cans and dumpsters getting the beach ready for beachgoers.

Hours later, volunteers showed up to participate in the annual morning after clean-up.

It’s organized by the Surfrider Foundation, where they gather people to show up the day after Fourth of July to pick up the trash people left behind from their celebrations.

Some people found cigarette butts, food containers, and bags.

This year because of COVID-19, there wasn’t a huge group clean-up effort. Instead, they kept it to small groups. Volunteers primarily stayed with who they came with and all were given disposable supplies.

You had a mixture of volunteers, those who have been to many of these clean-ups like Nik Dange.

Dange says, “ the trash that’s out here gets swept back to the beach and it affects the marine life. So it’s great knowing we’re cleaning up the beach a little bit and keeping public places clean and helping out the wildlife.

There were also first-time volunteers like four-year-old Remy. Her Mom brought her to help do her part in cleaning up the environment.

