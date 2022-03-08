Port of San Diego to review $3B plan to redevelop Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Port of San Diego commissioners on Tuesday are slated to review a proposed plan to redevelop the Seaport Village area in downtown San Diego.

The proposed project is from developer 1HWY1 and is expected to cost more than $3 billion. The redevelopment will feature a 500-foot tower with observation decks, an aquarium, multiple restaurants and retail shops, and public space for parks and walkways. There are also plans to build an indoor concert venue, as well as a range of hospitality options, from hostels to 5-star hotels.

However, the proposed plan is not without challenges – there are some concerns over an earthquake fault line under the area where the project will be built.

The developer said they have spent millions of dollars in research to figure out ways to safely build around the fault line.

Additionally, the developer has checked in with national engineering experts and met with city officials to make sure the project plans pass codes.

The plan will be presented to the Port on Tuesday, but the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal.