Port of San Diego looks for new operator for Joe's Crab Shack site, while restaurant continues to stay open

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Despite being in business for more than 20 years, the Joe's Crab Shack location on prime waterfront property next to the Rady Shell could soon be forced to close.

The Port of San Diego, the landlord, confirmed to ABC 10News that it is seeking a new operator for the site.

“Historically, many of the properties have been underutilized. So, now the idea is to step up and to create more attractions," said economist Gary London, an expert who is not connected to the negotiations but has worked with the Port on other projects.

The Port's Director of Real Estate told ABC 10News that Joe's Crab Shack paid $137,000 in rent in 2022. But London said part of the Port's master plan is to drive more visitors to the area, and that even if Joe's is doing steady business, the Port likely believes it can get more out of the location.

Part of the problem is that Joe's is tucked next to a little-known park hidden by the San Diego Convention Center, meaning the restaurant can't be seen from any major street.

“Very few people got around back. You had to deliberately know that Joe’s was there and that you can eat there. And perhaps that’s not enough," London said.

According to public records, eight operators have filed bids to take over the site. One that stands out is the San Diego Symphony Association, which confirmed its bid to ABC 10News.

In an email statement, a Port spokesperson said:

"At this stage, our focus is on exploring this possibility, and we have expressed our interest to the Port of San Diego. Our ambitions in submitting a proposal for space are in line with the continued success and stewardship of this historic tideland location, serving the public and our guests, while also thinking strategically about our business model and its long-term success."

London suggests that having the Symphony merge its operations at the Rady Shell with the Joe's location could create a steady revenue stream and increase the use of the area.

“I think the idea is to synchronize the two operations together, the music and the venue operation with the food operation and find creative ways to integrate both of those uses and to create a ‘there’ there,” said London.

The Port has not given a timeline for its decision nor revealed when it would ask Joe's to close. A Joe's manager told ABC 10News they hope to stay long-term and continue to be open to serve the public.

The location was originally the site of the San Diego Rowing Club, which opened in 1899. The building became a restaurant in the early 1980s.

Joe's Crab Shack took over in 2002.