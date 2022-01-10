Police seek woman missing from Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 57-year-old woman was reported missing from a Pacific Beach residence on Friday by her family, police said Sunday.

Pamala Kropp was considered at risk and was last seen on foot near the Pacific Plaza shopping mall at 1800 Garnet Ave., a few blocks from her home, on Jan. 7 around 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Her family home is in the 1800 block of Oliver Avenue in Pacific Beach.

Missing person At-Risk. Pamala Kropp was last seen near 1800 Oliver Ave, SD. She is 57 yrs old, white female, brown eyes, gray hair, 5’8”, 220lbs. She was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, white tennis. Contact us at 619-531-2000. https://t.co/il97NiN2fr pic.twitter.com/wiekN17KRm — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 10, 2022

Kropp was described as a woman with gray hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, wearing a dark-gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white tennis shoes. She also wears glasses.

If seen, residents were asked to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

