Police seek tips in fatal Ocean Beach hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a hit-and-run driver whose SUV struck and killed a 60-year- old man last week in an Ocean Beach alley.

Frank Neal of San Diego had fallen in the access road off the 4800 block of Niagara Avenue and was lying on the pavement when the large white vehicle ran over him shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, according to police. Following the fatal impact, the motorist continued driving to the east and left the area.

A good Samaritan performed CPR on Neal prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took over the lifesaving effort before pronouncing him dead at the scene, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

The involved vehicle, images of which were captured by a surveillance video camera, is believed to be an early 2000s-model Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with a sunroof, a raised suspension, shiny silver rims and side molding. Investigators think it sustained no damage from striking the victim, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.