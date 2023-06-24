Police seek driver who struck 82-year-old woman in wheelchair

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were asking the public for help Saturday finding a hit-and-run driver who struck an 82-year-old woman in a motorized wheelchair in the Hillcrest area of San Diego, leaving her with a broken leg.

The woman was injured at around 4:50 p.m. Friday near University and Sixth avenues, according to the San Diego Police Department. She was struck while crossing Sixth Avenue in a marked crosswalk on the south side of University Avenue, leaving her with a fractured left femur.

An unidentified motorist was driving an older, lifted black truck heading eastbound on University Avenue, turned right onto Sixth Avenue heading south, and struck the woman's wheelchair before fleeing, according to Officer Robert Heims of the SDPD.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Police said her injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the accident was urged to call 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.