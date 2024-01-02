Watch Now
Police pursuit in Coronado leads to crash, 1 taken to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police chase ended in a crash that left one person in the hospital early Tuesday morning in Coronado.

The Coronado Police Department says it responded to a shoplifting call at Avenue Liquor on Orange Ave. at around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they saw a Mazda speeding away from the scene, and they started to pursue it.

The Mazda eventually crashed into a pole and blew out all its tires near the Hotel Del Coronado.

Three people got out of that car and ran, but officers managed to arrest all three of them.

One of them had to be taken to a hospital in the area to receive treatment for the injuries they suffered in the crash.

