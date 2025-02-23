Police pursuit ends with three teens arrested for auto theft

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three teens were arrested early Sunday morning after leading police in a stolen vehicle pursuit across San Diego County, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Police said they were notified of the stolen vehicle after receiving an automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) notification around 1:40 a.m. Upon locating the vehicle, authorities attempted to stop the car, causing the driver to flee the scene.

El Cajon Police pursued the stolen vehicle but called off the chase due to the high rate of speed. Despite the terminated pursuit, a Sheriff's helicopter was able to track the stolen vehicle in San Diego County for an hour.

Eventually, police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooden pole on Sweetwater Road in Chula Vista.

The driver, who was unable to exit from the driver's door, was then arrested in their attempt to flee out of the passenger door. The passengers fled the crash site on foot but were apprehended by authorities with helicopter assistance.

The three teens were arrested for auto theft and possession of stolen property, with the driver facing an additional charge of evading arrest with wanton disregard for safety. Authorities are withholding the age and identity of the teens at this time.

Two teens were booked into juvenile, which includes the driver and one passenger with a previous criminal record. The third passenger was released into parental custody.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.