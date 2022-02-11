Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Police pursuit ends in crash in Mission Valley

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
pursuit_crash_021122.jpg
Posted at 6:57 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 09:57:16-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were taken into police custody after an early-morning pursuit on San Diego freeways ended in a crash.

San Diego Police said officers with the department’s Special Operations Unit were in the Pacific Beach area at around 1 a.m. Friday when they spotted a man wanted in connection with a carjacking/robbery and who was suspected of other unspecified crimes across San Diego County.

When officers tried to surround the Lexus he was in, police said the man sped away, prompting a chase.

Just after the pursuit began, the car ran over a spike strip that flattened the tires, but the vehicle continued into Clairemont before getting onto southbound Interstate 805.

With multiple police cars in pursuit, the car transitioned to Interstate 8 but then crashed in the Mission Valley area.

The driver and his female passenger were taken into custody.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER