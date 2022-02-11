Police pursuit ends in crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were taken into police custody after an early-morning pursuit on San Diego freeways ended in a crash.

San Diego Police said officers with the department’s Special Operations Unit were in the Pacific Beach area at around 1 a.m. Friday when they spotted a man wanted in connection with a carjacking/robbery and who was suspected of other unspecified crimes across San Diego County.

When officers tried to surround the Lexus he was in, police said the man sped away, prompting a chase.

Just after the pursuit began, the car ran over a spike strip that flattened the tires, but the vehicle continued into Clairemont before getting onto southbound Interstate 805.

With multiple police cars in pursuit, the car transitioned to Interstate 8 but then crashed in the Mission Valley area.

The driver and his female passenger were taken into custody.

Police did not provide any additional information.