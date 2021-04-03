Police investigate shooting death in Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 44-year-old man was shot and killed near the 47th Street Trolley Station in Lincoln Park, and a man was held for questioning, police said Saturday.

Officers were in the area of the trolley station at about 7 p.m. Friday when they were flagged down about a possible shooting victim in a cul-de- sac on the south side of the trolley platform, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

When the officers reached the area, they found a man down on the ground who had received an apparent gunshot wound. The officers rendered aid, and eventually CPR, until being relieved by paramedics, the lieutenant said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Citizens directed officers to a possible suspect hiding in a backyard of a residence in the 4800 block of Hartley Street, Dobbs said. A man was taken into custody without incident and was being held for questioning.

"We do not believe any suspects are outstanding at this time," Dobbs said. "A gun was recovered at the scene. Investigators from the San Diego Police homicide unit were called to the scene to investigate the shooting."

Detectives were in the process of gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the circumstances leading to the shooting, he said.

The victim was identified but his name was not immediately released, Dobbs said. The 34-year-old man who was detained for further questioning was identified but his name was not released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

