Point Loma's new farmer's market creates space for kids, parents

Heather Rutishauser/KGTV
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 15:32:19-04

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — Point Loma hasn't had a farmer's market of its own for years now, but that changed this month.

A new farmer’s market at Point Loma High School launched on June 4. It has live music and fresh produce, but there’s a lot more for families as well. Organizers created an area for parents to nurse and change babies. They also have a section with games and learning activities.

“For small kids to come here, have a kid's area, be playing around. To be able to nurse, know about where I'm going to nurse," said one woman. "I was breastfeeding as a mom, always looking for places. It’s always important, and I think it brings the community together.”

The market runs every Sunday from 930a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the money made goes toward a nonprofit called 'Devoted to Youth.' It helps create job opportunities for underprivileged families in the community.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
