Point Loma's new farmer's market creates space for kids, parents

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — Point Loma hasn't had a farmer's market of its own for years now, but that changed this month.

A new farmer’s market at Point Loma High School launched on June 4. It has live music and fresh produce, but there’s a lot more for families as well. Organizers created an area for parents to nurse and change babies. They also have a section with games and learning activities.

“For small kids to come here, have a kid's area, be playing around. To be able to nurse, know about where I'm going to nurse," said one woman. "I was breastfeeding as a mom, always looking for places. It’s always important, and I think it brings the community together.”

The market runs every Sunday from 930a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the money made goes toward a nonprofit called 'Devoted to Youth.' It helps create job opportunities for underprivileged families in the community.