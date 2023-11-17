Point Loma residents vote to send letter of opposition over proposed H-Barracks homeless shelter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds packed the Peninsula Community Planning Board meeting Thursday night to voice dissent over a proposal to place a homeless shelter between Liberty Station and the airport. Few people in attendance supported the H-Barrack shelter proposal, so the letter of opposition moved forward.

An amended letter passed unanimously.

The letter outlines concerns like public safety, lack of services, a possible negative impact on tourism and compliance.

"I think it's important for our children to stand up for what's right [and] to see their parents standing up for what's right," one resident at the meeting said.

In the meeting were the Guilmets, who've called the Point Loma area home for about seven years.

Mr. Guilmet's biggest concern was the amount of homeless people who could enter the community.

"Seven-hundred homeless people into a community so close to all these schools," he said.

Wes Cross is a local business owner and said it will be bad for business.

"We travel in and out. We have clients coming in and out, and the encampment is right by the airport where everyone is going to see it," said Cross.

Not everyone agreed.

One woman who didn't want to go on camera said while she doesn't have an opinion on the overall issue, she felt the letter was more of a "Not in my Backyard" letter and was misleading.

Mayor Todd Gloria responded to the drafted letter, addressing every point made.

He said the city is looking at demolishing the H-Barracks by the end of the year and beginning shelter operations by the end of 2024.

Neither Gloria or Councilmember Campbell were at the meeting, but Gloria did share with the board that he would not be at the meeting ahead of time.