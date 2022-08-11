Point Loma hit-and-run leads to pursuit, crash in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A wild pursuit that began with a collision in Point Loma, and included a truck hitting a house in the Birdland area, ended in a crash on state Route 163 in the Clairemont area.

San Diego Police and witnesses said a gray Nissan pickup truck struck a black Tesla on a Point Loma street and then drove away.

The Tesla pursued the truck as it sped into the Birdland neighborhood, where the pickup crashed through a front yard and sideswiped a house on Meadowlark Drive.

After causing damage to the property, the truck drove off with the Tesla still following it.

The chase continued onto northbound SR-163, where the truck hit a car and guardrail on the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard off-ramp.

Witnesses saw four people get out of the truck and run away but responding SDPD and California Highway Patrol officers apprehended all four of the occupants.

The driver was being evaluated for a possible DUI, ABC 10News learned.

San Diego Police is investigating the crashes on city streets, while the CHP is looking into the crash on the freeway.

There was no immediate word on injuries from the incident.