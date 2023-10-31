Watch Now
PHOTOS: UC San Diego Health dresses up NICU babies for Halloween

The team at UC San Diego Health's NICU brought a smile to parents' faces as they dressed up the babies in Halloween costumes. In a day filled with treats, not tricks, the precious, puny pumpkins embraced the spooky spirit as they turned into doctors, candy corn, a fairy and more.

NICU Halloween 2023 A young doctor dons his scrubs before their first surgery.Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 A baby at UC San Diego Health's NICU dressed as Saint Francis.Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 NICU baby dressed as a doctor for Halloween.Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 The sweetest piece of candy corn you'll ever see.Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Slow and steady wins the race!Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 A baby at UC San Diego Health dressed as Mother Teresa for Halloween.Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 A magical fairy at the NICU for UC San Diego Health.Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Twin doctors ready to help patients!Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU Halloween 2023 Babies at UC San Diego Health's NICU dressed up for Halloween.Photo by: UC San Diego Health

A young doctor dons his scrubs before their first surgery.UC San Diego Health
A baby at UC San Diego Health's NICU dressed as Saint Francis.UC San Diego Health
NICU baby dressed as a doctor for Halloween.UC San Diego Health
The sweetest piece of candy corn you'll ever see.UC San Diego Health
Slow and steady wins the race!UC San Diego Health
A baby at UC San Diego Health dressed as Mother Teresa for Halloween.UC San Diego Health
A magical fairy at the NICU for UC San Diego Health.UC San Diego Health
Twin doctors ready to help patients!UC San Diego Health
Babies at UC San Diego Health's NICU dressed up for Halloween.UC San Diego Health
