PHOTOS: UC San Diego Health dresses up NICU babies for Halloween
The team at UC San Diego Health's NICU brought a smile to parents' faces as they dressed up the babies in Halloween costumes. In a day filled with treats, not tricks, the precious, puny pumpkins embraced the spooky spirit as they turned into doctors, candy corn, a fairy and more.
A young doctor dons his scrubs before their first surgery.Photo by: UC San Diego Health A baby at UC San Diego Health's NICU dressed as Saint Francis.Photo by: UC San Diego Health NICU baby dressed as a doctor for Halloween.Photo by: UC San Diego Health The sweetest piece of candy corn you'll ever see.Photo by: UC San Diego Health Slow and steady wins the race!Photo by: UC San Diego Health A baby at UC San Diego Health dressed as Mother Teresa for Halloween.Photo by: UC San Diego Health A magical fairy at the NICU for UC San Diego Health.Photo by: UC San Diego Health Twin doctors ready to help patients!Photo by: UC San Diego Health Babies at UC San Diego Health's NICU dressed up for Halloween.Photo by: UC San Diego Health