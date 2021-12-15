Watch
Person found dead off SR-94 in San Diego's Golden Hill area

California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 7:57 AM, Dec 15, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person was found dead off the state Route 94 freeway in Golden Hill Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said they received reports of an SUV on the shoulder of eastbound SR-94 near 25th Street at around 6:40 a.m. with a person “face down in the ice plant” and unresponsive nearby.

ABC 10News was informed by CHP that a person was confirmed dead at the scene, but the agency did not provide any further details as of 7:45 a.m.

The investigation forced the closure of a right lane on eastbound SR-94 in the immediate area.

