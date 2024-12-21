People Can Foster Dogs for a Day in New San Diego County Program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Department of Animal Services announced a new program today that allows residents to foster a dog for a day or a few hours.

The Dog's Day Out program is aimed at giving dogs a break from a shelter environment, according to the county.

Here are some reasons suggested by the county for taking a dog out of the shelter for the day:



Helps dogs interact with different environments and people improving their social skills

Provides an opportunity for physical activity, essential for a dog's health and well-being

New experiences can stimulate a dog's mind, reducing boredom and stress

Promotes dogs for potential adoption by showcasing their personality outside the shelter

Provides insights into the dog's behavior in a different setting;

Reinforces training commands and good behavior in a real-world setting

Gives the dog a chance to enjoy new sights, sounds and experiences

People interested in becoming a foster parent or participating in the program must be at least 18 years old and reside in the county.

More information and an application to participate in the program can be found at sddac.com/content/sdc/das/adopt/Foster

