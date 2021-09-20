Emotional testimony in penalty phase for man convicted of killing San Diego officer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Emotional testimony was heard Monday morning as the penalty phase for the man convicted of shooting and killing San Diego Police Officer Jonathan "J.D." DeGuzman resumed.

Jesse Gomez sat in the courtroom listening to loved ones of DeGuzman telling the jury about him as a husband, father, son, brother, and friend. They spoke about his love for the job and how his family was his life.

Last week, that same jury convicted Gomez of first-degree murder, plus a special circumstance allegation of killing a police officer, for killing Officer DeGuzman.

DeGuzman's wife, Mary Jane DeGuzman, and his brother spoke on Monday about the type of person he was outside of being an officer. Mary Jane said she is still trying to accept his loss.

"I miss my husband so much. It’s been five years. It’s really hard holding myself up to support my two kids. I want to protect them emotionally," she said.

As DeGuzman’s wife was getting off the stand after her testimony, Gomez interrupted court and apologized.

“I’m truly sorry Mrs. DeGuzman from the bottom of my heart," Gomez said.

DeGuzman’s other family members and his partner, Officer Wade Irwin, who was also injured in the shooting are expected to testify as well. Gomez was also found guilty of attempted first-degree murder for shooting Irwin.

Gomez is facing the death penalty or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.