Pedestrian wounded in drive-by shooting in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was shot while walking in the Valencia Park neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The man was walking southbound on 54th Street from Imperial Avenue at about 1:24 p.m. Friday when a car stopped and a passenger in the back seat reached out the window and fired several shots at him, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was shot in the upper chest and hand and was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, Heims said.

There was no description of the suspects, the officer said.

Detectives from the Southeastern Division were investigating.

