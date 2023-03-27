Watch Now
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with motorcyclist in Pacific Beach

Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday when he crossed a street mid-block and was hit by a motorcyclist in Pacific Beach.

The collision happened at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

A 30-year-old motorcycle rider turned onto southbound Mission Boulevard from Grand Avenue and collided with the pedestrian, the officer said.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Foster said.

