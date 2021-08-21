Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Pedestrian seriously injured in Bay Terraces hit-and-run

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
San Diego police cruiser
San Diego police sdpd cruiser
Posted at 11:15 AM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 14:15:43-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 63-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The woman was walking across Paradise Valley Road in the middle of the 7800 block at 9:29 p.m. Friday when a vehicle traveling westbound struck her and fled the scene, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim suffered pelvic and tibia/fibula fractures and was taken to the hospital, Heims said. Her injuries were not considered to be life- threatening.

San Diego traffic division officers were investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP