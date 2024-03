SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A person was killed this morning during a traffic crash on a freeway transition road in San Diego, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on the transition from northbound Interstate 5 to the Cabrillo (163) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

It was not clear if the person died at the scene or at a hospital. No further information was immediately available.

