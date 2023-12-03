Pedestrian killed in car crash near Coronado Holiday Parade route, police said

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Friday night, according to the police.

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fifth Street, a block away from the route of Coronado Holiday Parade, the Coronado Police Department said in a Facebook post.

A witness told the police that the person was walking between two parked cars when struck by the vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with traffic officers. Police said driving under influence does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Coronado Holiday Parade started at 6 p.m. on Friday, with road closures in place on Orange Avenue from Fifth Street to Rh Dana Place on both sides.