Pedestrian killed crossing street in Mira Mesa neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Saturday are investigating the death of a 29-year-old pedestrian who was killed trying to cross the street in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 1:52 a.m. to Mira Mesa Boulevard and Westmore Road, where they learned a 31-year-old man driving a 2023 Tesla west on Mira Mesa struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the street at the intersection against a red light. The pedestrian ran in front of the Tesla and was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

