Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was injured Saturday by a hit-and- run driver in Pacific Beach, police said.

The accident happened at 1:19 a.m. Saturday on Grand Avenue east of the intersection with 4300 Kendall St., according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department,

A light-colored SUV was traveling eastbound on Grand when it collided with the pedestrian and fled the scene, the officer said.

The pedestrian suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital, O'Brien added.

SDPD Traffic Division officers were investigating the incident.