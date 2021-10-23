Watch
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Pacific Beach

Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 23, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A female pedestrian was injured Saturday by a hit-and- run driver in Pacific Beach, police said.

The accident happened at 1:19 a.m. Saturday on Grand Avenue east of the intersection with 4300 Kendall St., according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department,

A light-colored SUV was traveling eastbound on Grand when it collided with the pedestrian and fled the scene, the officer said.

The pedestrian suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital, O'Brien added.

SDPD Traffic Division officers were investigating the incident.

