Pedestrian hurt after being hit by car in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 62-year-old man was hospitalized after being hit by a car attempting to cross a street in the Midway District, San Diego police said.

SDPD officers were called at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to 3850 Rosecrans St. where they found the man lying in the street, said Officer Robert Heims.

Police learned a 46-year old man was driving a 2016 Volkswagen sedan northbound on Rosecrans Street and struck the pedestrian, Reims said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with multiple fractures, which are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers from the department's Western Division are investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-692- 4800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.