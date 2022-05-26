Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Pedestrian hit by truck in Midway District intersection

midway_pedestrian_hit_052622.jpg
KGTV
midway_pedestrian_hit_052622.jpg
Posted at 8:28 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 11:28:30-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in the Midway District.

A 69-year-old man in a Ford F-150 was driving south on Camino Del Rio West when he struck a 27-year-old man crossing the road at the Hancock Street intersection around 2 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the truck entered the intersection on a green light.

The victim was taken to a hospital suffering a fractured pelvis. Police said the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!