Passenger rail service to shut down this weekend to allow for maintenance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Passenger rail service will shut down Saturday and Sunday to allow for regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor.

The North County Transit District announced this week that COASTER service will close for maintenance and reopen Monday morning. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday.

Some residents living near portions of the rail line may hear heavy equipment noise and be subject to bright light over the duration of the work.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections.

While no passenger rail service will be available during this weekend closure, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail. Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.

Amtrak and Metrolink train service to/from Oceanside remains temporarily suspended until further notice.

