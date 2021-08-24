Partner of slain San Diego Police officer takes stand in trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Detective Wade Irwin, Jonathan "JD" De Guzman's partner, took the stand this morning in the trial of the man accused of killing his partner in 2016.

Irwin was seriously wounded the night De Guzman was killed, taking a bullet to the throat himself that night. He has said in the past that De Guzman gave his own life to save him.

Irwin taking the stand begins what will surely be lengthy testimony into the events in the Shelltown neighborhood on the night of July 28, 2016. An investigator who combed the scene that night also took the stand, discussing the weapon that prosecutors say was found at the scene and used to shoot and kill Officer De Guzman and wound Irwin.

Prosecutors say Jesse Michael Gomez, 60, the accused shooter — during opening statements the Deputy DA called what happened that night an execution.

Gomez's attorneys have said Gomez didn't know he was shooting at police officers when he was approached by the two men that night. They were in a marked vehicle, but Gomez's attorney says he was under the influence of methamphetamines and was in a "gang-infested" area of Shelltown when the officers approached from behind. His attorneys say Gomez shot the officers out of fear for his own life.

De Guzman was a 16-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department. He died at the hospital. Irwin was hospitalized for almost a month.

Prosecutors are seeing the death penalty for Gomez, if he's convicted of a special circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer.

Attorneys have said the trial could take two months.