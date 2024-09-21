Parents of school shooting victim advocating for change via video game

(KGTV) — The parents of a Parkland shooting victim are advocating for change via a video game following the deadly 2018 shooting.

Patricia and Manuel Oliver’s son, Joaquin, was killed in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

“‘The Final Exam,’ designed based on real data gleaned from school shootings. From the escape timeframe to the drills, sounds, alarms, messages on the wall, and objects left behind, every detail has been faithfully recreated to immerse players in this tragic reality,” according to a news release.

Throughout the game, five different bills are featured to “educate players on how legislation can prevent future tragedies.”

The bills include:



Assault Weapons Ban

Secure Storage - “Ethan’s Law”

Ban Of High Capacity Magazines

Universal Background Checks For All Gun Sales

Raise The Minimum Age to Purchase

To develop the game, the Oliver’s organization called Change the Ref, partnered with Energy BBDO and Webcore Games.

