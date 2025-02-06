Panga boat washes ashore in Mission Bay with 15 people on board

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A panga boat carrying 15 people, including an infant, washed ashore in Mission Bay Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, 15 people were on board, including one infant.

The boat lost power and began drifting towards rocks near Ski Beach.

Border Patrol agents requested assistance from lifeguards in case a water rescue was necessary.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The investigation is currently being handled by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.