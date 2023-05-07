Padres honor La Jolla teenager for her non-profit helping the homeless

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — We first met 16-year-old Kate Wharton in November when she started her non-profit called 'My Holiday Fairy.' On Christmas, Kate handed out tote bags with toys to 50 homeless families at the San Diego Rescue Mission.

“It’s an opportunity to take a break from all the things they’re having to deal with as they’re navigating homelessness. For just those few minutes, it’s a time of joy and happiness. They’re able to relax and be kids,” said Paul Armstrong, Vice President of Programs at the San Diego Rescue Mission.

Six months later, 'My Holiday Fairy' has provided gifts for more than 300 people in need.

“It’s so heartwarming. Before 'My Holiday Fairy' I never understood the saying ‘giving is better than receiving,’ and then on my first donation in Christmas. I truly understood that,” Wharton said.

On Saturday, the Padres recognized Kate with their Tony Gwynn Community All-Star Award. She received $5,000 to continue her non-profit work.

“My big goal is to open a shelter," Wharton said. "Obviously, I can’t do that with $5,000, but I can work my way up to that.”

Kate says she’ll use the money for more toy giveaways throughout the year.

“She did one small part, and if we all do one small part, maybe we can turn this thing around,” Armstrong said.