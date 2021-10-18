Padilla announces transit funding, including $10 million for COASTER

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, announced Monday more than $34 million in federal funding for 15 projects across California in the Senate's Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill, including a large local project.

The largest among the projects is $10 million for the COASTER Commuter Rail Corridor Stabilization Project, intended to help protect the San Diego portion of the COASTER commuter rail line from erosion of the Del Mar Bluffs. Along a 1.6-mile stretch of the Del Mar Bluffs, the rail line is within feet of the coastline, nested on delicate cliffs that experience annual and episodic erosion.

The bill was released by the Senate Appropriations Committee Monday and will be reconciled with its House counterpart before final passage.

"I am proud to support funding for key California transportation projects and for community organizations helping our state address homelessness," Padilla said. "Modernizing our transportation infrastructure will strengthen our economy, improve our environment, and provide more transit options for Californians.

"And as we continue to grapple with the housing crisis, we need to keep Californians in their homes and provide supportive housing services to people who need it most," Padilla said.