Overnight DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach nets 17 DUI arrests

Posted at 8:07 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 11:07:26-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in the Pacific Beach community of San Diego netted 17 DUI arrests, a police officer said Sunday.

Seventeen vehicles were impounded and five citations were also issued at the checkpoint in the 2700 block of Garnet Avenue, which began at 11 p.m. Saturday and ended at 2:50 a.m. Sunday, said Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Obregon said 1,528 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 23 motorists were evaluated.

