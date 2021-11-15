Watch
Otis, a 45-year-old river hippo, dies at San Diego Zoo

Mark Saunders
The San Diego Zoo at Balboa Park.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 18:54:57-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Otis the river hippo at the San Diego Zoo died at the park from an illness, leaving those who cared for him heartbroken.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Caretakers of the 46-year-old male river hippo, said he was under medical care for degenerative joint and spinal disease. Despite his care team's efforts, Otis's condition continued to decline rapidly over the weekend.

"Following an examination, wildlife care staff made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize him," said San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The hippo exhibit at the zoo has two other animals, female river hippo Funani and her female calf, born Feb. 8, 2020.

"Otis will be greatly missed by wildlife care staff, veterinarians, volunteers, and guests."

