Otis, a 45-year-old river hippo, dies at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Otis the river hippo at the San Diego Zoo died at the park from an illness, leaving those who cared for him heartbroken.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance made the announcement on Twitter Monday afternoon.

It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Otis the 45-year-old male river hippo. Otis will be greatly missed by wildlife care staff, veterinarians, volunteers, and guests. Please take a moment to offer your condolences to all those who are feeling this loss. pic.twitter.com/cN20EpXLXR — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) November 15, 2021

Caretakers of the 46-year-old male river hippo, said he was under medical care for degenerative joint and spinal disease. Despite his care team's efforts, Otis's condition continued to decline rapidly over the weekend.

"Following an examination, wildlife care staff made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize him," said San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The hippo exhibit at the zoo has two other animals, female river hippo Funani and her female calf, born Feb. 8, 2020.

"Otis will be greatly missed by wildlife care staff, veterinarians, volunteers, and guests."