One person dies when vehicle goes off Lakeside road, catches fire

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A person died Sunday when a vehicle caught fire after going off of Wildcat Canyon Road.

The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. Sunday at 12071 Wildcat Canyon Road near the Barona Resort and Casino, the California Highway Patrol reported.

There were multiple people who got out of the vehicle when it caught fire, the CHP said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was on the way to the scene.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately released.

