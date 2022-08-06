One of San Diego's oldest races brings out thousands of runners

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In its 68th year, The San Diego Track Club’s Balboa Park 8-miler is bringing out runners of all levels.

“This is pretty awesome. It’s actually really exciting to see this many people working on fitness," said Coleman Shambly, runner.

Among the two thousand taking on the hilly track was Coleman Shambly.

You wouldn’t know by the enthusiasm on his face, but it was the first major run for the humble athlete who was knocked off his feet for four months.

“I just tore my Achilles. That’s it. I don’t really have a story," he said. “I’m just excited to be running again. I’m super blessed for that.“

He isn’t alone, Heidi Manson is using the race to work towards her overall goal.

“To go to the track and field Olympics and stuff— championships,” she explained.

The money raised by the runners' dues will be paid forward to local running and cross country teams.

The San Diego Track Club is putting on another race in Balboa Park in September.