One man shot, one cut on face at Valencia Park house party

Posted at 9:46 AM, Oct 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-24 12:49:47-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One man was shot and another man was cut on his face at a house party Sunday in the Valencia Park neighborhood, police said.

At 2:41 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was at a party at a house in the 5600 block of Margarita Street when an argument broke out among several guests, Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department said.

"The victim heard shots from behind him and realized he had been shot," Foster said. "A second victim was found at the scene with multiple lacerations to his face."

Both victims were rushed to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, Foster said. No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
