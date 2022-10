SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed and another injured in a crash on a Clairemont-area freeway entrance.

The fatal collision occurred about 8:30 a.m. on the onramp from Regents Road to eastbound state Route 52, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

One person died at the scene, the city agency reported. Paramedics took a second patient to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The wreck forced a closure of the freeway connector through the late morning.