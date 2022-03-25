Officials say San Diego County set to welcome Ukrainian refugees

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Following President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that the United States will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher said San Diego County would join other major metropolitan areas in welcoming those seeking asylum.

In a statement, Fletcher said the county would provide services to those fleeing Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, building upon county assistance already provided to asylum seekers from Afghanistan and Ukraine who crossed from Mexico into the U.S.

"Our county has time and again stepped up to help refugees and this time is no different," said Fletcher. "Together with Los Angeles and Sacramento, we are the largest metropolitan regions in California expected to accept these refugees. Recognizing that the county may start receiving refugees from Ukraine, I want to be clear that we stand ready to continue to work with our Resettlement Agency partners to welcome them into our communities."

Fletcher's office said services available to refugees may include Reception and Placement Services, Refugee health screenings, public benefits (CalWORKs, CalFresh, Refugee Cash Assistance, Medical), Refugee Employment Services and Vocational English-as-a-Second Language.