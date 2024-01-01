Officials say New Year's Eve fireworks are dangerous for pets

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department reminded the public today that fireworks are dangerous and illegal in the county, and can be especially hazardous for pets.

"Keep pets indoors and safe from fireworks and loud noises. If you are hosting a party, put your pet in a safe area so they do not get out, and make sure your pet has a microchip,'' according to a statement from sheriff's department.

Officials asked residents to consider placing pets indoors when pyrotechnics are being set off. Otherwise, the following tips were provided to prevent escapes on New Year's Eve:



keep canines in a secure location, preferably the quietest place on the property, with plenty of food and water;

ensure fencing around a residence is adequate and strong enough to hold dogs;

make sure domestic animals wear a collar with identification, or are microchipped, so county officials know who to contact in case they're rescued from the street;

keep a recent photograph of your pet on hand should it become necessary to distribute flyers.

The San Diego Humane Society closed early on Sunday, at 2 p.m., and will be closed on Monday for New Year's Day.

To report an animal emergency, the public was asked to call 619-299- 7012 and press 1. Those who find a stray animal over the holiday can visit sdhumane.org/found for assistance.

Anyone who finds an injured or ill wild animal can review information at shdumane.org/dropoff to ensure intervention is needed. Wildlife should be kept safe overnight, and brought to the SDHS' Pilar & Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center or Ramona Wildlife Center during holiday business hours.

Those who are unable to safely keep a pet or wild animal overnight can contact the agency's dispatch line at 619-299-7012 (press 1).