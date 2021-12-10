Ocean water warnings issued for San Diego County beaches

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Health officials Thursday are advising the public to beware of potentially hazardous water conditions along San Diego County's coastline due to recent rainfall.

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) has issued a General Rain Advisory, warning people to exercise with caution when swimming, surfing and playing at all coastal beaches and bays.

DEHQ said this is due to a possible increase in bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after rainfall.

The advisory will be in effect through 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's website.

A Beach Closure will remain in place for the Tijuana Slough shorelines due to sewage-contaminated flows entering the United States. The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.