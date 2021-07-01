Nurse accused of sexually assaulting three patients, investigators suspect more victims

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A registered nurse was booked Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women on separate occasions while he was working in the emergency room of Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

Paul Alden Miller, 56, of San Clemente was arrested Wednesday morning at his residence, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Todd Hylton.

Miller was booked on suspicion of sexual elder abuse and sexual battery and was being held on $100,000 bail, Hylton said.

Miller, who has been a nurse for about six years, was let go from his job at Providence after the allegations were lodged, the sergeant said.

A 22-year-old woman came forward in March to allege that Miller assaulted her in the ER at the hospital, Hylton said. Two other women, ages 68, and 56, made similar allegations in April and this month, respectively, he said.

Sheriff's investigators were withholding the dates of the alleged attacks, according to Hylton.

Miller worked at the hospital from January 2017 through April, and at El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro from January 2016 through January 2017, Hylton said. He worked at Sharp Hospital in Chula Vista from December 2014 through May 2015, Hylton said.

Investigators suspect there may be more alleged victims and asked anyone with information to call 714-647-7419. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS or through occrimestoppers.org.